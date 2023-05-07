LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The missing Eland Antelope that escaped the Lupa Zoo in April has finally been captured.

According to Joan Lupa, the President of Lupa Zoo, and the Ludlow Police Department, Mary the antelope was captured early Sunday morning and is expected to be brought back to Lupa Zoo around 10:30 a.m.

The antelope escaped on April 1st from the zoo after a tree fell and broke the paddock during a recent storm, according to Lupa Zoo. The male stayed while the female decided to walk out. Authorities from Ludlow, Wilbraham, Palmer, and Belchertown have actively been searching for the antelope since then.