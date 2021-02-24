Mask wearing may last longer than anticipated even with new COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Doctors say it looks like mask-wearing will last much longer than originally anticipated, this comes as a new vaccine may be on the market by next month.



You may be wearing masks for at least another year, even after you get the vaccine, doctors say the extra protection will be necessary.



Wearing masks will likely be part of our new normal for longer than we think, even as more Americans get vaccinated across the United States. In fact, it may be until at least 2022 that mask-wearing will be part of our lives.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said even though long-term mask-wearing is a possibility, he expects the U.S. to regain “a significant degree of normality” as we enter the fall and winter. This comes as the FDA finds Johnson and Johnson’s covid vaccine safe and effective and will come to a vote for emergency use approval.

The data shows the vaccine was 72 percent effective in the US and 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease. There are some differences with the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine compared with the two others that are on the market in the United States.

The biggest difference is that you only need one dose of the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine compared with Pfizer and Moderna, where you need two shots in order for it to be fully effective.

“J&J vaccine, yes it’s going to be single-dose, a single dose is on target, we’re going to get 100 million doses, in addition, and over and above that, J&J is doing a trial with two doses to see if you can get higher efficacy, whether they do or not is not going to affect the 100 million doses of what we are going to get. Johnson and johnson’s vaccine is also the only shot that can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The company has said it will be able to provide 20 million doses by the end of March and an additional 100 million doses over the summer.