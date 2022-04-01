SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Springfield Public Schools will no longer be required to wear masks beginning Monday, April 4.

The Springfield School Committee unanimously voted Thursday night to end the mask mandate. Masks will still be required for anyone entering the nurses’ office and for anyone returning to school from a five-day quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test. Although masks will not be required, they are still recommended to be worn by those that are not vaccinated or those with a compromised immune system.

“It’s been a very long time since students and teachers have been able to see one another’s smile and since they have been able to enjoy the school day without covering their faces,” said Warwick. “I can’t say enough about our students, staff and families who have weathered these difficult times with the level of perseverance and determination that they have shown.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated: “I want to thank Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, SPS Director of Nursing Jeanne Clancy, Superintendent Daniel Warwick, Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management Director Patrick Sullivan, and everyone for their continued efforts working together to defeat this COVID-19 pandemic. We have not only made numerous improvements to the physical building of all of our schools but also kept appropriate public health and safety measures in place for the good of all our students and staff. I want to commend everyone for their patience and cooperation. We followed all of the proper federal and state public health guidelines and recommendations. The health of our students, teachers, and faculty always remained our number one priority.”

Springfield Public Schools will take a zero tolerance policy for anyone harassing or making fun of students that still choose to wear a mask.

“We know there are strong feelings on both sides of the issue, and we are committed to cultivating an environment of understanding and acceptance. There will be consequences consistent with the Code of Conduct for any behavior to the contrary,” said Warwick.

COVID-19 safety practices will still be taken inside the schools including daily cleaning and disinfecting, frequent handwashing, social distancing when possible, and staying home when sick. Masks and COVID-19 testing will remain available for students.

Parents and visitors will also be allowed to enter school buildings beginning on Monday.