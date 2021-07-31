Masks now recommended for Hampden County residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Hampden County now entering the substantial transmission category for COVID-19, it’s now recommended all residents in the county, whether they’re vaccinated or not, wear a mask when they’re indoors out in public, per the CDC guidance.

However, Hampshire, Berkshire, and Franklin Counties remain in the low to moderate risk categories.

That means fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask in most situations there.

It is important to note, this is a CDC recommendation, not a mandate.

Across the state of Massachusetts, different counties now represent all four levels from the CDC. So people don’t even need to get on a plane for mask recommendations to change.

For example, Barnstable County is now at a high community transmission level.

No matter what the transmission level, masks are still required on public transportation and planes.

However, you don’t have to go across the country to find a county “in the red.”

The state’s Department of Public Health did update its mask guidance Friday, saying in part quote, “… a fully vaccinated person [should] wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.”