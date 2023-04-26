SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mason Square Library branch hosted an event to acknowledge National Library Week.

This week celebrates how libraries, librarians, and workers transform lives and strengthen communities. The theme this year is “There is more to the story” acknowledging how there is more than just books.

The idea is to show kids like those from William DeBerry School, how literacy programs are here to help them. It’s an effort to advance their current reading level by learning more vocabulary in an interactive way.

Jean M. Canosa Albano, the Deputy Director of the City Library told 22News, “They say that at first we are learning to read and then we are reading to learn. So we want all the youth in Springfield to be successful and the foundation starts with reading.”

The event also included Mayor Domenic Sarno reading a proclamation for National Library Week, which continues until April 29th.