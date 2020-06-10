Mason Square residents admire mural with powerful message

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since Springfield’s “Say Their Names” Mural was completed last week, many have stopped in front of the artwork and reflected on its powerful message.

These residents of Mason Square Wednesday absorbed the message of the mural that lists the names of dozens of African-Americans who died in police custody throughout the country during the past year.

The mural includes the name of George Floyd, whose recent death touched off protests nationwide that continue to this day.

“The death of George Floyd was as devastating thing, for the country in general. It really means a lot to the country to come together, and the other names of the people who died in the hands of police brutality,” said Mariah August of Springfield.

Martin Luther King Family Services President and CEO Ronn Johnson has told 22News the mural has drawn interest from across Western Massachusetts.