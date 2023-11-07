SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of its commitment to supporting equitable, sustainable, and economic growth in Mason Square, the Mason Square TDI (Transformative Development Initiative) Partnership has announced the recipients of the Mason Square TDI Small Business Activation Grant.

Small businesses, organizations, and groups in the Mason Square TDI District will get grants worth $200,000 from MassDevelopment and MassMutual Foundation. The program supports Company Branding and storytelling, Digital Media and web Presence, Place-based Brand Design and implementation, and Placemaking Design and activation.

Through the program, local businesses will get more visibility, customers will come to Mason Square businesses and organizations, local businesses’ economic growth will be supported, and Mason Square will be a more walkable commercial corridor for Mason Square’s neighborhoods, Springfield, and the Pioneer Valley.

According to Mia Sanoja of Mass Mutual Media Relations/Strategic Communications, small businesses in the Mason Square district were eligible for grants ranging from $4,800 to $25,000. Small businesses can get financial support and consulting services through the grant program to help boost their visibility and contribute to local economic growth.

Grants were open from June 26 to July 26.

The Mason Square Small Business Activation Grant winners are:

Crispy Wings: Black-owned small business in Mason Square Panache Banquet Hall: Black-owned small business in Mason Square Olive Tree Books & Voices: Black-owned small business in Mason Square Level 5 Restaurant: Black-owned small business in Mason Square KingTees: Black-owned small business in Mason Square A1 Towing: Black-owned small business in Mason Square The Final Touch Barbershop: Black-owned small business in Mason Square Jen’s Organics: Black-owned small business in Mason Square

