Mason Square’s TD Bank attempts to return to six day service week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An attempt will be made to return the Mason Square branch of TD Bank to full time service at least six days a week.

22News told you that after speaking with Congressman Richard Neal, the TD bank CEO agreed to keep the Mason Square branch open Monday’s and Friday’s.

This following the bank’s decision to shut down their state street office for good at the end of January.

Springfield state representative Bud Williams, who represents the district told 22News, he and other leaders will show the bank why its good business to stay open in Mason Square five or six days a week.

Williams told 22News, “increase traffic, increase deposits to give them reassurance they will make this a high performance bank.”

22News will let you know as soon as we learn the date of the projected meeting between city leaders and the TD bank’s executives. For now, the branch remains open just the two days a week, Monday and Friday.