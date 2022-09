PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crash has closed a section of Mason Street in Palmer Friday afternoon.

According to Palmer Police, the car crash also knocked down some power lines in the area. The driver was safety removed from the vehicle. Mason Street is closed to all traffic until repairs are made.

Power has also been turned off to nearby homes. According to National Grid, 247 customers are affected by the incident. National Grid estimates the repairs to be complete by 1:15 p.m.