Mass Alternative Care celebrates successful first day of business

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The first recreational marijuana dispensary in Hampden County opened its doors Friday morning.

Mass Alternative Care in Chicopee is the ninth recreational pot shop to open in western Massachusetts.

There’s at least one pot shop now in all four counties of western Massachusetts. But despite the number of shops in the area, Mass Alternative Care had a successful opening.

22News spoke with the General Manager of the shop who said, sales exceeded their expectations.

“It was a great relief,” Kevin Collins told 22News. “It was a long journey over 4 1/2 years from applications through inspections, to finally opening day for adult use sales. We had a great day considering the holiday we had about 375 customer transactions yesterday.”

Collins also said a majority of their customers were from Hampden County, but the shop’s opening day also saw customers from Connecticut and New York.