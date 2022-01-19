Mass and March for Life held by Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many gathered in Springfield Wednesday morning to take part in the pro life march held by the Diocese of Springfield.

The march began immediately following the 11:00 a.m. mass at the St. Michaels Cathedral and for those who were unable to walk a pro life rosary was held. Students from the Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield and St. Mary High School in Westfield were part of the event.

“We just had the mass to thank god for the gift of life, this is on the anniversary of Row vs Wade and so just as the march in Washington, we do our own Springfield version here,” said Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield.

The pro life march is in solidarity with the the national March for Life held each year in Washington DC.