Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass was held outside at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield on Monday to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers.

Veterans, family members, and city leaders gathered for the mass and Bishop Mitchell Rozanski spoke about the meaning of Memorial Day.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News the day is about more than picnics and sales at stores. “If it wasn’t for our veterans, who still give day in and day out, and the veterans and their families who gave the ultimate sacrifice, we would be unable to lead the lives we lead,” he said. “Whether we are doing good or whether we are doing bad.”

More than 1,000 flags were placed throughout the cemetery by the Springfield Veterans Services Department.

St Michael’s is where many veterans were buried before the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam opened.

