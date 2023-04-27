SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Broadband Institute at MassTech hosted its first grant announcement for the Digital Equity Partnerships program.

It included several new projects designed to assist individuals and households that face barriers accessing or using the internet. The event featured remarks from Economic Development Secretary, Yvonne Hao, Mass Mutual Financial Group President, Roger Crandall, along with Baystate Health Vice President, Frank Robinson,

“We have identified that technology is a basic need, everybody needs to have Wi-Fi as an essential utility, it’s still not happening so we need a a partnership to make it a reality for the community,” says Community Impact Manager, Marie-Ange Delimon.

The Massachusetts Broadband Institute works closely with the Administration, the state legislature, municipalities, broadband service providers, and other key stakeholders to bridge the digital divide in Massachusetts.