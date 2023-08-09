SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission announced Wednesday that $136 million in sales were generated, during the month of July.

July’s sales surpassed the all-time high of $132.9 million in June. There are now nearly 150 marijuana retailers in Massachusetts. They’ve sold a total of just over $915 million in products, as of August 6th.

Payton Shubrick, Founder and CEO of 6 Brick’s Cannabis Dispensary in Springfield tells 22News, sales from the month of July are encouraging.

In a statement to 22News, Shubrick says in part, “It is my hope that as the market further evolves, consumers will continue to shop more consciously, by shopping with small businesses, purchasing small brands.”

Also, during National Black Business Month, Shubrick adds that as a Black business owner, knowing there’s still potential to grow in this industry, provides a desire to continue improving the customer experience.