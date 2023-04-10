SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield creatives have received a grant to better their mission of building stronger networks and connections within the city.

A total of $680,000 was awarded by the Mass Cultural Council Sector Recovery Grants for Individuals. There were 136 artistic award recipients honored by the Springfield Cultural Partnership at the Springfield Community Music School Monday night.

Each individual artist is expected to receive $5,000 for their efforts with community-based arts, multidisciplinary, crafts, music, visual arts, theatre, design arts, photography, folk/traditional arts, dance, and more. Especially for their contributions to the community like designing murals across downtown.

City grantees account for 53% of Hampden County’s grant awards, the largest grant announcement ever made by Mass Cultural Council. “The state legislature gave us quite a bit of money, $51 million to redistribute to artists and art organizations across the state for pandemic recovery,” said Michael J. Bobbitt, Executive Director of Mass Cultural Council. “The money is there for them to start growing out of the pandemic and recovering from the devastation of the pandemic, the pandemic put a lot of people out of work, so this is going to give them a nice little jumpstart.”

Officials said the awards will boost the sector’s economy and bring each recipient on the path to success. Springfield was third out of five Massachusetts cities with over 100 grantees.

All 136 recipients that have been awarded are the following:

  1. Aaron St. Louis
  2. Alvilda Sophia Alegria
  3. Azariah Cardona
  4. Clarensa McCreary
  5. Justin Cohen
  6. Kahli Hernandez
  7. Kathryn Taccone
  8. Keshawn Dodds
  9. Leonard W. Underwood
  10. Sally Greenhouse
  11. Scotty M. Swan
  12. Traci Talbert
  13. Brendaliz Cepeda
  14. Tempest Henry
  15. Ronald A. Jermakian
  16. Shenell Ford
  17. Justin Haynes
  18. Kenneth Harris
  19. Paulette Pinero
  20. Brendon Holland
  21. Magdalena Gomez
  22. Marc Austin
  23. Mercédes Loving-Manley
  24. Milton White
  25. Nathaniel Jewell
  26. Ryan Murray
  27. Bernard Jackson
  28. Donyel Felton
  29. Gabriela Sepulveda
  30. Tran Nguyen
  31. Zulfiqar Manzi
  32. Carole Guthrie
  33. Devin D. Streeter
  34. Esther Haagsma
  35. Sheldon Smith
  36. Tracey Thomas
  37. Morocco Flowers
  38. Michael Valade
  39. Darlene Savage
  40. Michelle Falcón Fontánez
  41. Porn Siphanoum
  42. Amy Lake
  43. Donna ChinSee
  44. Frankie Borrero
  45. Jasper McCoy
  46. Mariela Chavez
  47. Shaquana Baldwin
  48. Tiffany Allecia
  49. Aaliyah Thomas
  50. Angela Mack
  51. Anthony Rauls
  52. Ashley Rodriguez
  53. Ashley Tresoline
  54. Beyonn Blye
  55. Brenda Roswess
  56. Brian Gebo
  57. Briyanna Henry
  58. Cailin Manson
  59. Chance Seymour
  60. Chaunacey Hill
  61. Christian Valle
  62. Christie Hester-Moore
  63. Christopher Lyons
  64. Cynthia Swan
  65. Darrius Johnson
  66. Denise Mari Stewart
  67. Donald Smith
  68. Dorren Rennis
  69. Douglas Foresta
  70. Ellen Pollock
  71. Emma Mesa-Melendez
  72. Fabian Torres
  73. Gillian Hinkson
  74. Gineen Cooper
  75. Gloria Yayamzuri Agosto
  76. Gregory Anderso
  77. Gregory Ashley
  78. Gwendolyn Smith
  79. Heshima Moja
  80. India Anderson
  81. Ivette Bell
  82. Jacqueline Williams-Hines
  83. Jafet Martinez
  84. James Harrison
  85. Jason Ortiz
  86. Jaylen Moore
  87. Jeri Odindo
  88. Jesse Burgess
  89. Jessica Lee
  90. Jillian Rodriquez
  91. John P Morgan Jr
  92. Johnathan Fournier
  93. Jonathon Wilson
  94. Jordan Lewis
  95. Joron Stimage Norwood
  96. Jose Ortiz Lorenzo
  97. Jourdan Thomas
  98. Jovon Eldridge
  99. Julissa Rodriguez
  100. Justin Mattarocchia
  101. Kamari Schoolfield
  102. Khalif Sharif
  103. Kimberly Hayes
  104. Leroy Davidson
  105. Lloyd Creswell Jr
  106. Madeline Copp
  107. Maria Kenison
  108. Mark Jones
  109. Michael Normand
  110. Michael Pastoreck
  111. Moriah Taylor
  112. Mydalis Vera
  113. Olivia Hatten
  114. Paula Slade
  115. Philip Govan
  116. Renee Stewart
  117. Richard Johnson
  118. Roberto Martinez
  119. Ruth Cobb
  120. Sasha Figueroa
  121. Shakia Barron
  122. Shakiela A. Haines
  123. Shamari Stampp
  124. Shatoyia Jones
  125. Sherry Coulis
  126. Stephanie Burgess
  127. STEPHANY MARRYSHOW
  128. Steven Lantigua
  129. Symone Green
  130. Tarquinn Samuels
  131. Tashyra Lewis
  132. Taylor Mickens
  133. Tiana Judkins
  134. Tracey Davis
  135. Tyrell Stewart
  136. Walter Woodgett