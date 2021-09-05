SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Roman Catholic Bishop William Byrne held a special Mass this Sunday to honor essential workers.

The Mass was held outdoors at the Forest Park Amphitheater at 10 a.m. According to the Bishop, the location was chosen to allow a safe place for attendees to gather to show gratitude for those who have worked on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

“We wanted to take this day this labor day weekend and thank them for their labors,” said Bishop William Byrne. “Front line people have kept us fed, healthy, they’ve given us our medicines, they made sure that we could have the comforts and the necessities that we needed throughout this time.”

22News spoke with one family who said they’re praying for their loved ones who are first responders.

“We are here to support the first responders which this mass is for, and to pray for the people going through the pandemic and died and for their family members too,” Nelson Rojas said.

From hospital and grocery store workers to those at the post office or local restaurants, worshipers took a moment to give gratitude to these workers and reflect on the great sacrifice they have all made for their communities during the pandemic.