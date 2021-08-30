Mass for essential workers to be held at Forest Park; broadcast on 22News

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Roman Catholic Bishop William Byrne will be celebrating a special Mass this Labor Day weekend, in honor of essential workers.

The Mass will be held outdoors at the Forest Park Amphitheater at 10:00 Sunday morning. The Bishop told 22News the location was chosen because they wanted a safe place to come together and show gratitude for those who have worked through the pandemic.

“These essential workers during COVID, these frontline people, whether it be retail, whether it be our first responders, or our medical personnel- we want to do a Mass of thanksgiving, and also a Mass praying for an end to this pandemic,” Byrne said.

All are welcome to attend Sunday morning’s Mass. Those planning on attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair, and Byrne said you can even bring your pets, if you wish.

If you cannot make it in person, the Mass will be airing live as part of the Chalice of Salvation on 22News Sunday morning at 10:00.