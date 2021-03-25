Mass for vocations held at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass and Holy Hour for vocations was held at St. Michael’s Cathedral Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Diocese of Springfield, an evening of prayer for vocations begun at 6:30 p.m., Bishop William Byrne celebrated the Mass which was followed by eucharistic adoration.

Prayer for vocations was held on the same day as the Christian celebration of the feast of the Annunciation, which marks the day when the archangel Gabriel told Mary she would have a child. Christmas comes nine months later.

To watch the Mass and Holy Hour visit diospringfield.org.

Bishop Byrne was joined with Father Reardon, the pastor of Holy Family Parish in Deerfield, and Father David Darcy, the pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Belchertown.

“Priests come from families don’t forget, so we need family support to come and pray for the next generation of our priests,” said Father Jonathan Reardon, the director of recruitment for the Vocations Office.

“I love being a priest because priests bring the word of God. They bring Christ to others and that’s what we need to pray for. Everybody has a vocation. Every single person is called to holiness. Some men are called to be priests and the father of a priest. Which one are you?” Father Reardon said.