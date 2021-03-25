Mass. Gaming Commission fines MGM Springfield for underage violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is fining MGM Springfield $18,000 for multiple underage violations.

In a statement to 22News, the MGC sited incidents in December 2020 and January 2021 where persons under the age of 21 were able to game on the floor and one person was served an alcoholic beverage. MGM Springfield notified the MGC’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) of the violations and fully cooperated with the investigation.

As a result of the inquiry the MGC is requiring MGM Springfield to submit a plan for improved compliance with additional training of security personnel and table games personnel with respect to underage persons and minors. MGM Springfield has agreed to the penalties and is working to fulfill their obligation.

“The MGC takes seriously our obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of underage persons and minors,” said Loretta Lillios, IEB Director. “We appreciate MGM Springfield’s commitment to taking all necessary steps to ensure that underage persons and minors do not access the gaming floor.”

The MGC has these reminders for anyone going to a casino in Massachusetts: