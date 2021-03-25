Mass. Gaming Commission fines MGM Springfield for underage violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is fining MGM Springfield $18,000 for multiple underage violations.
In a statement to 22News, the MGC sited incidents in December 2020 and January 2021 where persons under the age of 21 were able to game on the floor and one person was served an alcoholic beverage. MGM Springfield notified the MGC’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) of the violations and fully cooperated with the investigation.
As a result of the inquiry the MGC is requiring MGM Springfield to submit a plan for improved compliance with additional training of security personnel and table games personnel with respect to underage persons and minors. MGM Springfield has agreed to the penalties and is working to fulfill their obligation.
“The MGC takes seriously our obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of underage persons and minors,” said Loretta Lillios, IEB Director. “We appreciate MGM Springfield’s commitment to taking all necessary steps to ensure that underage persons and minors do not access the gaming floor.”
The MGC has these reminders for anyone going to a casino in Massachusetts:
- Minors under the age of 21 are restricted by law from being in the gaming area. Children under the age of 16 must not be left unattended on casino property at any time.
- If you are going to the casino resort as a family to enjoy some of its entertainment offerings, then you should plan to enjoy that time as a family. If you are headed to the casino to gamble, then you should refrain from bringing your children to the property.
- The gaming law requires casino licensees to establish protocols and internal controls to ensure the protection of minors. Commission regulations require that casinos comply with those established protections and protocols.
- Licensees are expected to take the appropriate steps to protect minors and prevent parents from leaving children unattended. The licensees implement a variety of preventive measures including: educating patrons via property signage and other outreach about what is expected and required by law. Casino employees receive training on this issue and are required to follow specific protocols.
- Casino security coordinates closely with state and local law enforcement and is required to immediately report incidents of unattended minors to the proper authorities. Local and state police are assigned to the casino properties 24/7.