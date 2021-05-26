Mass. Gaming Commission lifts COVID-19 restrictions at casinos

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has voted to lift COVID 19 restrictions at all the state’s casinos beginning at 12:01 AM Saturday, May 29.

In a meeting on Wednesday commissioners reviewed the three original COVID-19 related orders for gaming establishments issued in June and October 2020, and March 2021.

As part of the ruling to rescind those orders, casino operators will be required to follow all state and CDC issued COVID-19 guidelines; must continue to retain a pandemic safety officer; report positive COVID-19 tests results among guests and/or employees and vendors to the commission and state an local health authorities; and regularly report to the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau on compliance with health and safety guidelines.

