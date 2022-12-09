WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, they were notified of a missing 83-year-old Thomas Frazier, who was a resident of Vantage Health and Rehab facility in Wilbraham, on October 20th.

The Wilbraham, Ludlow, the Massachusetts State Police Departments, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and Wilbraham Fire Department started looking for Frazier. The search had public safety personnel on foot, canines, aerial drones, and a helicopter from the state police to look for Frazier. They did not find Frazier, but the Wilbraham Police detectives continued the investigation, and Frazier was entered into multiple missing person databases.

On December 2nd, a Mass. Highway contractor was doing drainage work in a heavily wooded area that was across Boston Road near Main Street in Wilbraham. A worker found a body along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill. The body was identified as Thomas Frazier. The Wilbraham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating into this incident along with the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Preliminary investigation states that his death is not suspicious.