Mass. Military Support Foundation continues to help those in need

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Living Center at the Big E continues to serve as the destination for families in need of donated food.

As soon as cars enter the Better Living Center, volunteers place a 32-pound box of essential food in the truck, food that western Massachusetts farmers won’t let go to waste.

The backbone of this food giveaway is the small army of volunteers working with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation. They’re touched by the thank you’s they received.

“The outpouring of gratitude and it’s not that they’re getting an awful lot, the idea that somebody cares, the men, women, somebody cares,” Volunteer Earl Godfrey told 22News.

It’s not surprising to find Robert Charland, better known as “bob the bike man” offering his services to help families in need as a food program volunteer.

“You know during the pandemic, there are a lot of people who are out of work. This is an opportunity to give back the things that they need. at a time when they need it the most,” Charland said.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation expects to be distributing boxes of food through the end of March. To find out how you or someone close to you can register to pick up a 32-pound box of food containing all the necessities, click here.