BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mass Pike eastbound was shut down Thursday night into Friday morning in Brimfield because of a 15-vehicle crash.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 11;20 p.m. on Thursday, Troopers, firefighters, and EMS were sent to a chain-reaction crash on the Pike Eastbound in Brimfield. The crash included multiple trailers and personal vehicles.

(Massachusetts State Police)

Multiple people were sent to local hospitals, and the roads being icy is believed to be the cause. Traffic was being diverted off the highway in Palmer, but the Mass Pike is back open.

There is also a 40-mile-per-hour speed restriction on the pike between New York and Boston.