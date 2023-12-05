WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers on the Mass. Pike looking to access Exit 45 to Route 5 in West Springfield will be detoured due to bridge construction on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will conduct joint replacement work at the I-90/I-91/US-5 connector which crosses over Prospect Avenue in West Springfield. The road work will be conducted from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. I-91 to Route 5 traffic will be unaffected by the road work.

This detour will be set in place for drivers:

Traffic leaving I-90 eastbound/westbound by Interchange 45 trying to access Route 5 will be detoured.

Traffic will exit at Interchange 45 but will be directed to I-91 southbound within the connector.

Traffic will then follow I-91 southbound to Interchange 10B to access US-5 to the south.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speed, and use caution in the affected area. All scheduled road work is weather-dependent and causes change due to an emergency.