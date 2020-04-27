1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,003 deaths, 56,462 COVID-19 cases total Springfield man charged with the September 2019 murder Baystate Health: Over 4,200 test negative for COVID-19

Mass211, suicide prevention hotline received over 50,000 calls regarding COVID-19

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass 211)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass211 and its Call2Talk emotional support and suicide prevention hotline reached over 50,000 calls regarding COVID-19 on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mass211 is a program created and staffed by the United Ways of Massachusetts and designated by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency as the official hotline for COVID-19.

Any resident of Massachusetts with questions about COVID-19, unemployment, or the need for food can call 211 at any time, from any phone in Massachusetts and in over 150 languages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today