Mass211, suicide prevention hotline received over 50,000 calls regarding COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass211 and its Call2Talk emotional support and suicide prevention hotline reached over 50,000 calls regarding COVID-19 on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mass211 is a program created and staffed by the United Ways of Massachusetts and designated by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency as the official hotline for COVID-19.

Any resident of Massachusetts with questions about COVID-19, unemployment, or the need for food can call 211 at any time, from any phone in Massachusetts and in over 150 languages.