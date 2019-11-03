Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange hosts 12th annual adoption party

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange hosted its 12th-annual adoption party on Sunday, hoping to connect some children with potential families.

The event held at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield featured magicians, arts and crafts, games and gymnastic demonstrations.

Potential families who have been approved to adopt came from all over New England to take part in the fun.

The event hopes to attract more families from across the region, as Western Massachusetts has a larger than average need for loving families with more than 200 children waiting for homes.

Maurine Albana, the Child Service Coordinator for Western Massachusetts, reaffirmed the need for adoption in a region that has more kids in need of loving families.

“Which is pretty high compared to other regions, we don’t have the pop-out here that the northeastern or southeastern region has so it can be tough for these kids finding a family it really can,” said Albana. “They probably wait longer in care.”

The children at Sunday’s event were between five and 12 years old. National Adoption day is at the end of the month on November 22.

