Massachusetts American Legion and local veterans unveil Chair of Honor at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A chair of honor was unveiled by Massachusetts American Legion officials along with Westfield State Representative, and Afghanistan War veteran Peter Velis, and retired Marine Colonel and now Holyoke Soldiers Home superintendent Bennett Walsh.

This chair becomes a permanent fixture at the MassMutual Center for what the chair and its message represent.

Jodie Pajak, the Commander for the Massachusetts American Legion for Agawam, told 22News that the public needs to know of the sacrifices made by those soldiers who never made it home.

“It’s very important that the public remember what missing in action and prisoner of war, what it really stands for, unfortunately, we still have members unaccounted for,” said Pajak.

Brian Tiplund, the Commander of the Massachusetts District 3 American Legion also added that the chair ensures an easy way for people to remember these brave men and women no longer with us.

Tiplund told 22News, “With this chair, they’ve set up, it makes it easier for people to remember never forget, we never want to forget them.”

Similar chairs of honor have been dedicated to stadiums and arenas throughout the country, most recently at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, and now here, in Springfield at the home of the Thunderbirds.

Springfield Thunderbirds President, Nathan Costa, told 22News that the Thunderbirds were happy to have the Chair of Honor in their stadium.



“We’re very good partners throughout the year, we recognize a legion member every single game, so this really was a home run for both of us,” said Costa.

As hockey fans pass section 28 at the MassMutual Center, this chair of honor will remind them of there are still American servicemen around the globe who have still not been accounted for.