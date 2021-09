SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society announced on Tuesday that they received a $20,000 grant from the Massachusetts Animal Coalition, thanks to their “I’m Animal Friendly” license plate program.

The grant will be put towards Dakin’s spay and neuter program, which has taken a hit from the pandemic.

MAC has offered these grants to multiple shelters, you can support the cause by purchasing a charitable plate through the state’s RMV.