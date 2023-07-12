SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell went to the Caring Health Center in Springfield.

Wednesday, Attorney General Andrea Campbell toured the health center and honored the work of the center. At the Caring Health Center, Attorney General Campbell also touched on some of the issues in health care as well as some of the issues that Springfield and western Massachusetts is facing like violence, involving guns.

She also talked about how important it is to have regional equity, show up and help to take action throughout the state, “The violence we are seeing in certain communities are unacceptable, the racial disparities in every system that we can imagine is unacceptable, the fact that there’s certain communities, municipalities in this state that have less resources, less partnerships, less attention on issues they are focused on is unacceptable.”

AG Campbell says as she looks to tackle issues in health spaces, she is aware of the health disparities, the worker shortages, provider issues, and the mental health crisis. She says her team is doing everything they can to work with the governor and other state officials to help make some changes and make sure children, elders and caregivers can get the services they need.

After speaking at the health center she went to the Attorney General’s Springfield Regional Office for an open house.