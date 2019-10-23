Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus held listening session for local residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus held a community listening session Tuesday night at Springfield City Hall.

Local representatives attended the session to hear from residents on issues ranging from civil rights, to jobs and public health.

The session aimed to come up with solutions to address the concerns impacting Black and Latinx populations of Massachusetts.

Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, President of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Causus told 22News, “We hope to continue the conversation about criminal justice reform, economic development, job development, business development, and home ownership.”

The caucus will hold a second session in the next few weeks for Boston area residents.