Massachusetts building celebrates 100th year at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Lt. Governor Karyn Polito visited the Big E fairgrounds Monday morning for the rededication of the Massachusetts State Building.

The Massachusetts state building is celebrated 100 years on the Big E fairgrounds.

Lt. Governor Polito joined other state leaders today for the rededication of the building and highlight what it has to offer.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux led Monday’s “centennial ceremony” outside the Massachusetts State Building.

The state-building opened exactly 100 years ago on the Avenue of states.

They talked about the history of the building, and how it reflects the state’s agriculture and farming industry.

“It’s really a showcase of the things that come from Massachusetts and sometimes we take for granted. Our agriculture industry, the farming that’s present here. When you come to the Massachusetts building you see it all and its personal,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito told 22News.

Polito also put a small replica of the Massachusetts state building inside a time capsule, which will be tucked away for the next 100 years.

The Massachusetts legislature authorized $50,000 for the construction of the state-building.

It started as a place to store farming materials and livestock, but it now includes the food and retail vendors we see today.