SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Building Trades Union convention kicked off in Springfield Monday.

Some of the 55,000 building trades workers that were represented at the convention at MGM Springfield actually had a hand in the construction of this nearly $600 million facility some five years ago. Over the next two days, labor leaders will meet with the Governor and Legislators to discuss the construction future here in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Building Trades President Frank Callahan told 22News a good life for his tradesmen and women is his uppermost concern, “Well the Building Trade’s Union, we train people, we negotiate good life insurance programs, good wages, good retirement programs, to earn a good living for your family.”

You’ll find business people at the convention, individuals who find it advantageous to their companies to have strong ties with labor here in Massachusetts. Chris Angelini came from the town of Reading on behalf of the company he founded, American Bench Craft.

“It’s a bigger voice for a lot of people. For a lot of smaller guys, just to be able to speak to people to get more work and good jobs, and be a better tradesman for everybody,” said Angelini.

By the time the Building Trades Convention sets its priorities for the last of 2023, there will be meetings with Mayor Domenic Sarno, and key members of the Springfield legislative delegation, to point out just a few.