SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Building Trades Council is officially endorsing Attorney General Maura Healey for Governor.

The announcement was made Tuesday night at MGM Springfield. MBTC cited Healey’s record for working families, from fighting for paid family leave to promoting workforce diversity on public construction projects.

The MBTC represents more than 75,000 union workers throughout the Commonwealth.

When they go to work, put in a fair days work they should get a fair days pay and when they don’t we go to Maura Healey. Frank Callahan, President of MBTC

I am humbled and I am honored to receive this endorsement… I believe deeply in the power of the people in this state and I believe deeply in the working people in this state… And I promise hard hat or not, I will be working really hard on behalf of all your members. Maura Healey, Attorney General



Also running for governor, Democratic State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz. Republican candidates former state Rep Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty are also in the running.