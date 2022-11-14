SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is looking for businesses in need of employees to participate in a career fair.

The Back to Business Career & Transfer Fair is being held on December 8th for students and alumni for the opportunity to grow their careers with employers seeking to attract and retain employees.

Businesses looking to hire and four-year colleges and universities are invited to contact STCC to participate. Visit stcc.edu/backtobusiness for more information. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ira H. Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons (Building 19), according to a STCC news release sent to 22News from Jim Danko.

“We encourage employers to register as soon as possible since employer space is limited,” said Kelly Galanis, director of Operations and Donor Relations for the STCC Foundation.

“Employers won’t want to miss being part of the Back to Business Career Fair at STCC,” Jennifer Brown, president of the STCC Foundation Board of Directors. “Companies are looking for top talent to join their team right now and the need to connect with good candidates is top priority for hiring managers. STCC has a variety of programs available to meet the demands in high-demand areas such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, engineering, business administration, and computer science. ”

To prepare for the hiring event, students may be eligible for a free suite at Suit Up Springfield or Dress for Success.

“We are excited to bring back the Back to Business career and transfer fair to STCC,” said Dr. Shai Butler, Vice President for Advancement & External Affairs. “At our last fair earlier this year, we had a positive response from students, alumni and friends of the college thinking about careers, as well as from area employers. This is a great opportunity for businesses in the region to connect with STCC students, alumni and friends who are searching for their next career move.”