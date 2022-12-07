SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Springfield WORKS, and the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) are hosting the Cliff Effect Pilot Celebration on Wednesday.

Speakers will discuss how important legislation is and the intended impact of the pilot program to reduce the unintended consequence and failure of public policy known as the “cliff effect” according to a news release sent to 22News from the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council.

The “cliff effect” occurs when a household earned income increases just enough for families to lose eligibility for public assistance supports like food, childcare, and housing services, which results in lower income overall to achieve economic stability. The “cliff effect” discourages people from advancing in their careers for a higher wage because of the sudden loss of critical services that leads to a decline in the standard of living and keeps individuals and families stuck in a cycle of poverty.

The three-year program will use monetary support to provide 100 households throughout the Commonwealth with benefits to help fill the gap created by the cliff effect as they work towards economic independence from benefits programs.

“This pilot is a tremendous victory for workers and families throughout the Commonwealth,” stated Anne Kandilis, Director of Springfield WORKS/Western Mass Economic Development Council. “To create economic opportunity, we must remove obstacles for people as they work to earn a livable wage by making sure that we do not strip away public benefits too rapidly.”

Laura Sylvester, Public Policy Manager at The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts explains “Many of the households who receive emergency food at any of our 164 independent, local member food pantries and meal sites are directly impacted by the cliff effect. Fear of losing benefits prevents people from advancing in their careers, keeping them trapped in a cycle of poverty. It is a major cause of food insecurity and economic instability.”

The event will be held at TD Bank in Downtown Springfield at 1441 Main Street. The schedule for Wednesday is as follows: