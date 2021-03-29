Massachusetts COVID-19 cases rise again despite increase in vaccine distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Massachusetts, even as vaccine distribution ramps up statewide.

While the numbers are much lower than at the height of the pandemic, they’re still not down to where they were last summer, and that’s a cause for concern to some health experts.

Baystate Health: 78 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 7 in ICU

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Massachusetts among people under the age of 30.

The state’s daily virus cases increased by more than 40 percent since the first week of March, during the week of March 7, the average case count was at around 13,000 cases. Last week, the average was up near 19,000.

More than 60 percent of Massachusetts virus cases in the last two weeks have been people under 40.

“This has been a long year and I know people are tired and they don’t want to hear that it’s going to take us a little while longer but it’s going to take us a little while longer,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

So, what’s to blame health experts say the warmer weather, leading to more gatherings.

“More people are traveling. More people are gathering and oftentimes they are not observing the precautions that are going to protect them even against the variants,” said Dr. Matina Keroack, CEO and president of Baystate Health.

Hospitalizations are also up, Baystate Health is seeing a dramatic increase in patients with COVID in just the last two weeks.

“We’ve gone from 48 to 78 in the hospital,” said Dr. Keroack added. “Although not many more in the ICU because it’s happening mostly in younger individuals.”

What can be done to help is get the vaccine however the most recent poll shows 25 percent of Americans will refuse to get the vaccine.