Massachusetts COVID cases continue to trend downwards

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Positive news recently here in Massachusetts when it comes to COVID-19 numbers, which have been continuing to trend down.

According to the latest Massachusetts Department of Public Health report, the 7 day average of COVID-19 confirmed cases has been declining since the second week of January.

From just over 6,000 to now nearly 1,900 cases.

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have also seen a steady decrease since the beginning of January.

22News spoke with one Chicopee resident who said he’s glad the numbers are going down but will remain cautious.

Yogi Kynaru told 22News, “It’s so unpredictable. You know, next week this time, it could be something different. For me personally its just a day at a time.”

The report also shows that fewer people have been getting tested for COVID-19 since January.