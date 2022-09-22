WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is Massachusetts Day at the Big E, and to celebrate the fair’s host state, there will be special guests, including Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

Massachusetts Day at the fair puts a focus on the state: everything from food to agriculture to local businesses. All six New England states have their own designated day at the fair, with Maine, Rhode Island, and Connecticut Days having already taken place. New Hampshire Day will be Friday, while Vermont Day will be on Saturday.

Baker and Polito will be joined in their visit Thursday by Anthony Amore, the Republican candidate for state auditor.

After stopping by the fair, the governor will be heading to other parts of western Massachusetts. In the late morning, he will visit Springfield to check on the progress of the 31 Elm Street (Court Square Building) project. He will then attend a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Robert and Donna Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences at UMass-Amherst in the afternoon.