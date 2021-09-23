Massachusetts Day at the Big E; Governor Baker to visit fair

by: Duncan MacLean and Brendan Irwin

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials will be in western Massachusetts Thursday, as the Big E celebrates Massachusetts Day.

Governor Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides will kick-off their visit to western Massachusetts with a trip to the fair at 10:30 A.M.

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor will then head to Springfield for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Springfield Prep Charter School at 12:30 P.M.

Baker will then travel to Westfield to rejoin Theoharides for a tree planting of the 30,000th tree in the “Greening the Gateway Cities” program. That event will take place at 2:00 P.M. at General Shepard Park.

The Lieutenant Governor, meanwhile, will head to North Adams for a small business tour with Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is also expected to attend the Big E for Massachusetts Day Thursday. He will speak with state residents about the benefits of refinancing outside the Massachusetts Building at 11:30 A.M.

