Massachusetts Democratic State Committee to elect chair as Primary controversy continues

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Democratic State Committee will choose a new party chair Thursday evening.

Gus Bickford is the current chair of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee. He is running for re-election just days after a report was released accusing him of not remaining neutral during a democratic primary race earlier this year.

That contest pitted Congressman Richard Neal against Democratic primary challenger, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. The race was marked by allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with students by Morse when he was an adjunct professor at UMass Amherst.

A report requested by the party faulted Bickford for failing to refer the students making the allegations about Morse to their college’s legal counsel or other officials for guidance after the students came to him with their concerns. However, the report ultimately found that Democratic party leaders did not initiate the ideas to derail Morse’s campaign.

Bickford has denied wrongdoing, issuing a statement to 22News that reads in part, “At all times I was determined to stay out of this race, and I know I did that.”

Mayor Morse has maintained that his relationships with college students were consensual and did not violate school policies, and is now calling for a change in leadership within the party.

Bickford is being challenged by Mike Lake and Bob Massie in a special election happening Thursday evening.

22News will keep you updated on the Committee’s decision.