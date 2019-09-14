Massachusetts Democrats gather in Springfield for annual convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of democrats were in Springfield on Saturday, for the Massachusetts Democratic Party 2019 Action Agenda Convention at the MassMutual Center.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to crystallize some of the issues and reinforce party positions,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

Energetic speeches were given by local politicians, like State Senators Eric Lesser and James Welsh.

Presidential candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren drew a huge crowd, shaking hands and taking selfies with supporters before her speech.

Some other Massachusetts races have gotten national attention as well, and some of those candidates were on stage at the convention.

Senator Edward Markey has held his seat since 2013. Steve Pemberton and Shannon Liss Riordan are confirmed to be running against him. Representative Joe Kennedy has said he’s also considering to run for this seat.

But, Sen. Markey told 22News, he feels good about the race so far.

“I’ve been very gratified by the response I’ve received here and everyday that I’ve been out there,” the Senator said. “I expect to continue to fight hard every single day.”

Kennedy has not yet confirmed that he will challenge Markey. When asked if the two have talked recently, Markey said they have not.