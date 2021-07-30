Massachusetts DPH: Certain groups of vaccinated people should still wear masks indoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts public health officials are advising certain groups of vaccinated people to wear a mask when indoors.

Those who are vaccinated but have a higher risk of severe illness are being advised to wear masks while indoors. That includes those with weakened immune systems, those with risk of severe illness because of age or health conditions, or if you live with someone who is high risk.

“I believe that you should still wear the mask,” said Roberta Dubovik of Springfield. “A lot of people are still getting sick with the vaccinations.”

This update comes after the CDC updated the federal mask guidance saying even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in high transmission areas. Governor Charlie Baker said that the state’s new mask advisory is tailored specifically to Massachusetts, which is at a lower transmission risk than most of the country.

“That way everyone can take the right precautions for their specific health care needs and that’s what today’s guidance is all about,” Baker said.

Regardless of the guidance, Baker is urging everyone to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so. Remember, this is just an advisory, it is not a mandate.