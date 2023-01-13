HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is scheduled to visit Holyoke Public Schools as part of routine monitoring.

In a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Public Schools Director of Communications Jennie Oesterreicher, the Office of Public School Monitoring will conduct a Tiered Focused Monitoring Review during the week of February 13th. They visit each district every three years to monitor compliance with federal and state special education and civil rights regulations.

The areas of review related to civil rights include bullying, student discipline, physical restraint, and equal access to school programs for all students.

Special education reviews include student assessments, determination of eligibility, the Individualized Education Program (IEP) Team process, and IEP development and implementation.

The full report will be available to the public within 60 business days at doe.mass.edu.

Parents of students with disabilities will be sent an online survey to help contribute to the report. Additionally, parents and staff may call Alaena Podmore, Public School Monitoring Chairperson, at 413-314-6706 to request a telephone interview.