WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – None other than the State Secretary of Education Dr. Patrick Tutwiler was the keynote speaker in West Springfield’s convocation ceremony Monday morning, and he brought the energy.

Teachers from across the district were feeling that September buzz on Monday as they gathered for their annual strategy review, just a few days before students returned on Thursday.

First-year superintendent Stefania Raschilla led the program, reviewing data and key focus points for the upcoming year. 22News asked her how it felt to get her district together in Massachusetts for the very first time.

“It’s wonderful to get the entire district to be a part of convocation and to get them up and moving with the secretary’s message was amazing. Very excited to start on Thursday and to welcome students and families back to Westside,” said Raschilla.

Dr. Tutwiler opened the program by sharing his strategy and approach to education and voiced appreciation for the educators in attendance doing the extremely challenging work of shaping young lives.

He also touched on the administration’s approach to the lingering effects of COVID-19, and its disruption of public education, saying the state is continuing its mantra of stabilizing healing transformation.