Massachusetts’ First Lady hosts fundraiser event in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusett’s First Lady Lauren Baker will be launching a fundraizing event in Holyoke Tuesday afternoon to support the Wonderfund of Pioneer Valley.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will be held at Peoplesbank’s newest location located on 1866 Northampton Street at 12:30 p.m.

The Wonderfund’s annual drive organizes the donation and delivery of over 40,000 holiday gifts to children who are involved with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

The Student Prince has partnered with PeoplesBank to help the Wonderfund 2019 Holiday Gift Drive. The Pioneer Valley Committee is led by Co-Chairs Andy Yee of the Bean Restaraunt Group and Christine Phillips of Peoplesbank.