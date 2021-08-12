Massachusetts foundation helps out local veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts foundation that lends a hand to veterans and their families is now planning to do more.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation has a free food and baby pantry set up at the Eastfield Mall. Veterans and their family members can shop for free, on Tuesday and Thursday in the afternoon. Beginning next week, the pantry will also be open on Wednesday.

Jesse McKnight, veteran and volunteer, told 22News, “Being a vet myself, from time to time you need help. And in these times we need it even more.”



With the extended hours, the organization is looking for more volunteers.