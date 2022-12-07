SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met Wednesday morning to look over MGM Springfield’s sports wagering applications.

It’s a big week for sports wagering in Massachusetts as the gaming commission reviews Category One license applications, which would allow for both in-person and eventually online wagers. MGM Springfield’s application was the focus of discussion in Wednesday’s meeting, the latest in a long process, as local business owners grow anxious to see in influx of people coming downtown.

Owner of L&A Fine Mens Shop Audrin Desardouin told 22News, “I think it will be great for Springfield because if all the other states do it, why not Springfield. I think we should get the benefits of what is going on around the world today.”

MGM Springfield is one of only three properties in the state that is allowed to apply for the Category One license hoping to drive some business downtown, especially with that possible period of one or two months of only in-person wagers next year.

With the approval process now underway, the commission remains on-track to launch in-person bets by the end of January, in time for the Super Bowl, with online wagers following in March hopefully in time for the NCAA tournaments. Wednesday’s meeting specifically reviewed MGM Springfield’s in-person application but they will get to their online application next week.

“Any time you get a vast number of people coming to the great city of Springfield, Massachusetts its great for everybody. Again, the more people that come to the city the more it benefits everybody,” said Mark Dorsey of Springfield.

In terms of specifics for MGM’s operation, online bets will be handled by Bet MGM, which is owned by MGM Springfield’s Parent Company. They have already completed a 4,500 square foot sports wagering lounge and have purchased betting kiosks that will be spread throughout the casino.

A full leadership team from MGM Springfield participated in Wednesday’s meeting pitching their vision for both online and in person wagers at their facilities.