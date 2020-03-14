Breaking News
Massachusetts Gaming Commission suspends operations at 3 casinos, including MGM Springfield
1  of  77
Closings and Delays
Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Boys & Girls Club Family Center Career Tec Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Church of Christ Congregational-Granby Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Church of Deerfield First Cong. Church of Huntington First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Hadley First Congregational Church of Shelburne First Lutheran Church-Holyoke Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Lilly Library Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Peter & St. Casimir Parish-Westfield St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Union 38 School Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Massachusetts Gaming Commission suspends operations at 3 casinos, including MGM Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MGM_Springfield_will_officially_open_it__0_20180821023712

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has voted to temporarily suspend operations at the state’s three casino properties due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Director Elaine Driscoll, casino properties include Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino. Driscoll said the vote was unanimous and the decision was made in collaboration with their licensees to keep guests and employees safe and healthy.

Driscoll said the commission will remain close with public health authorities and government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming operation. The decision is scheduled to be re-assessment in two weeks.

The gaming floor is expected to close to guests at 5:59 a.m. on March 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories