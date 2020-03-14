BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has voted to temporarily suspend operations at the state’s three casino properties due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Director Elaine Driscoll, casino properties include Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino. Driscoll said the vote was unanimous and the decision was made in collaboration with their licensees to keep guests and employees safe and healthy.

Driscoll said the commission will remain close with public health authorities and government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming operation. The decision is scheduled to be re-assessment in two weeks.

The gaming floor is expected to close to guests at 5:59 a.m. on March 15.