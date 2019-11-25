Massachusetts gas prices remain steady before Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts are remaining steady before Thanksgiving.

AAA reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.49 per gallon. That price is a dime below the national average and 20 cents lower than this same time last year.

The cost of gas in Springfield has dropped 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week. According to GasBuddy, a gallon of self-serve regular gas is selling for an average of $2.46 per gallon, 4.5 cents lower than a year ago.

Consider filling your tank at the beginning of the week for your holiday journey. An increased demand could boosts prices at the pump towards the holiday.

The current price is 12 cents lower than the national average of $2.58 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $2.51/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.50/g.

Connecticut- $2.66/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.67/g.

Hartford- $2.62/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.62/g.

“Gas prices have continued to slowly decline over the last week as motorists gear up to hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, the busiest autumn holiday. With a 7% rise in travelers this year, the U.S. is poised to set another record for most Thanksgiving travelers ever. Motorists who shop around for the next fill up this week could potentially shave 20-50 cents per gallon off their expense by shopping around- be wary of crossing state lines, especially between California and Arizona or Nevada in the West, Illinois and Missouri or Iowa in the Midwest, Pennsylvania and Delaware or New Jersey in the East, and Florida and Alabama in the South. Some of these borders can cost or save motorists 25-95 cents per gallon, so pay attention- we recommend downloading a price-comparison app like GasBuddy to find easy savings that can be better spent on Black Friday deals!” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

