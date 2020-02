CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The price of gas in Massachusetts remained steady this week.

On Friday, the price of gas in Massachusetts was just above the national average.

Massachusetts’ average price per gallon is $2.48, just 30 cents above the national average, and one cent higher than this time last year.

AAA Northeast said prices are likely to fluctuate in the coming weeks as the winter driving season comes to an end.